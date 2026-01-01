Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza

01-01-2026 | 05:36
Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza
Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza

Israel said on Thursday that 37 international NGOs operating in Gaza had not complied with a deadline to meet "security and transparency standards," in particular disclosing information on their Palestinian staff, and that it "will enforce" a ban on their activities.

"Organisations that have failed to meet required security and transparency standards will have their licenses suspended," said a spokesman for the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Gilad Zwick.

In March, Israel gave a ten-month deadline to NGOs to comply with the new rules, which expired on Wednesday night. The U.N. has warned that the ban will exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

NGOs

Gaza

Ban

