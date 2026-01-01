Israel says it 'will enforce' ban on 37 NGOs in Gaza

Israel said on Thursday that 37 international NGOs operating in Gaza had not complied with a deadline to meet "security and transparency standards," in particular disclosing information on their Palestinian staff, and that it "will enforce" a ban on their activities.



"Organisations that have failed to meet required security and transparency standards will have their licenses suspended," said a spokesman for the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, Gilad Zwick.



In March, Israel gave a ten-month deadline to NGOs to comply with the new rules, which expired on Wednesday night. The U.N. has warned that the ban will exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Gaza.



AFP



