China opposes 'imposing sanctions blindly' on North Korea after UNSC vote

World News
2024-03-29 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China opposes &#39;imposing sanctions blindly&#39; on North Korea after UNSC vote
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China opposes 'imposing sanctions blindly' on North Korea after UNSC vote

China said on Friday it opposes "imposing sanctions blindly" on North Korea after Beijing abstained from voting on a resolution in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where Russia blocked the renewal of a mandate for a panel of experts tasked with monitoring sanctions on Pyongyang.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "The current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense, and imposing sanctions blindly cannot solve the problem."

AFP

World News

China

North Korea

Unioted Nations

Security Council

Vote

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting
Russian missile attacks damage Ukrainian power facilities
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:27

Russian veto ends UN monitoring enforcement of North Korea nuclear sanctions

LBCI
World News
13:47

Russia vetoes renewal of North Korea sanctions monitors

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios

LBCI
World News
2024-02-24

Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:30

Taiwan's navy chief to visit US next week

LBCI
World News
06:49

Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM

LBCI
World News
06:22

Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected

LBCI
World News
06:13

Tajikistan detains 9 people over Russian concert shooting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-12

Empowering women, strengthening security: US embassy inaugurates first female barracks in northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

UNHCR and WFP aid reduction: A threat to Syrian families in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More