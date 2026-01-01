Swiss police believe around 40 died at Swiss bar explosion, Italy says

01-01-2026 | 05:10
Swiss police believe around 40 died at Swiss bar explosion, Italy says
Swiss police believe around 40 died at Swiss bar explosion, Italy says

Swiss police believe around 40 people died and 100 were injured in a fire during a New Year's Eve party in the resort town of Crans-Montana, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the blaze was not thought to have been caused by arson. The victims could not be immediately identified because of the severity of their burns, the ministry added.

Reuters
 

Mamdani, leftist opponent of Trump, sworn in as New York mayor
Zelensky says allies can 'verify' alleged Putin home attack 'was fake'
