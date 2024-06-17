News
North Korea visit shows Putin 'dependent' on authoritarians: NATO chief says
World News
2024-06-17 | 13:10
North Korea visit shows Putin 'dependent' on authoritarians: NATO chief says
NATO's chief said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit this week to North Korea showed how Moscow's war effort in Ukraine had become "dependent" on authoritarian leaders.
"It demonstrates how dependent President Putin, and Moscow, now is on authoritarian countries across the world," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Washington following a speech at the Wilson Center.
AFP
World News
NATO
Russia
Vladimir Putin
North Korea
Ukraine
Jens Stoltenberg
