North Korea visit shows Putin 'dependent' on authoritarians: NATO chief says

World News
2024-06-17 | 13:10
High views
North Korea visit shows Putin 'dependent' on authoritarians: NATO chief says
North Korea visit shows Putin 'dependent' on authoritarians: NATO chief says

NATO's chief said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit this week to North Korea showed how Moscow's war effort in Ukraine had become "dependent" on authoritarian leaders.

"It demonstrates how dependent President Putin, and Moscow, now is on authoritarian countries across the world," Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Washington following a speech at the Wilson Center.

AFP
 
 

World News

NATO

Russia

Vladimir Putin

North Korea

Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg

