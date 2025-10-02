News
Russia says 'illegal' sanctions on Iran deepen crisis over its nuclear program
World News
02-10-2025 | 08:30
Russia says 'illegal' sanctions on Iran deepen crisis over its nuclear program
Russia said on Thursday that the restoration of U.N. sanctions against Iran was an illegal action, driven by European powers that deepened the crisis over the country's nuclear program.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the re-imposition of sanctions was the result of "manipulation" by Britain, Germany and France.
"Accordingly, the results... are legally null and void and cannot impose any legal obligations on other states," she told a news briefing.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Illegal
Sanctions
Iran
Crisis
Nuclear
Program
