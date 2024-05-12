News
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Lebanon News
2024-05-12 | 09:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is headed to Qatar, in response to an invitation from his Qatari counterpart, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Pilot Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.
The meeting will address the needs of the military institution and ways for support so that it continues to carry out its missions in order to preserve Lebanon’s security and stability.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Army
Commander
Joseph Aoun
Qatar
Lebanon
Military
Next
Ezzeddine to LBCI: Issues detected with imported child milk substitutes, calls for unified stance regarding Syrian displacement
Lebanon praises UNGA decision: A step in the right direction to reclaiming Palestinian rights
Previous
