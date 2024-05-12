Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar

2024-05-12 | 09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun is headed to Qatar, in response to an invitation from his Qatari counterpart, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Pilot Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit.

The meeting will address the needs of the military institution and ways for support so that it continues to carry out its missions in order to preserve Lebanon’s security and stability.

