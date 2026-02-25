Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike

News Bulletin Reports
25-02-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

With the landing of 12 U.S. F-22 fighter jets in southern Israel, accompanied by aerial refueling aircraft, Tel Aviv has reshuffled its priorities and intensified preparations amid what it views as the approaching “zero hour” — a potential U.S. strike on Iran.

Israel army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, alongside the arrival of the American aircraft, toured air force and other military bases until late Tuesday night.

At Hatzerim Airbase, Zamir assessed the military’s readiness for war as fighter jets conducted drills in northern airspace that continued until early Wednesday. The exercises coincided with home front drills simulating scenarios of Iranian missile strikes and rescue operations.

Israel believes tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached a peak, raising the risk of rapid escalation.

An Israeli official familiar with coordination with Washington said U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision regarding a strike. However, Israel maintains that Thursday’s round of negotiations in Geneva will end in failure.

As Israel awaits the arrival in the region of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, along with roughly 90 aircraft, destroyers and other accompanying warships, it has emphasized the significance of the deployment of the F-22 jets to its territory.

Israel considers the aircraft capable of penetrating deep into enemy territory, neutralizing air defense systems and disrupting radar networks. 

According to an Israeli security report, their deployment at this time is also linked to expectations of a potential Iranian missile response against Israel, based on the experience of last June’s conflict.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

tensions:

fighter

arrive

Israel

signals

readiness

possible

strike

LBCI Next
After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink
Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20

Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-22

Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22

On high alert: Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran and Hezbollah’s possible response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24

Debate grows: Lebanon banking plan may leave 550,000 depositors without full repayment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24

Cairo talks highlight Lebanese Army ahead of Paris Conference with EU $100 million support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-24

Israeli cabinet discusses Hezbollah role, issues warning to Lebanon: The details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-11-01

Sisi opens Grand Egyptian Museum, calls it 'new chapter in history'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

Yanouh operation raises tensions in Lebanon’s south, draws Israeli warning and army action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-25

Detainees issue sparks tension between Hezbollah, families and Lebanese authorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-11

US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran

LBCI
World News
08:38

Australia tells families of diplomats to leave Israel, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:03

President Aoun reviews IMEC progress, says Lebanon ready to engage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

PM Salam during an iftar at Grand Serail: Lebanon will not be dragged into a new war

LBCI
World News
05:13

Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink

LBCI
World News
12:41

US to ease Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba for humanitarian reasons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More