Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
25-02-2026 | 12:50
Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
With the landing of 12 U.S. F-22 fighter jets in southern Israel, accompanied by aerial refueling aircraft, Tel Aviv has reshuffled its priorities and intensified preparations amid what it views as the approaching “zero hour” — a potential U.S. strike on Iran.
Israel army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, alongside the arrival of the American aircraft, toured air force and other military bases until late Tuesday night.
At Hatzerim Airbase, Zamir assessed the military’s readiness for war as fighter jets conducted drills in northern airspace that continued until early Wednesday. The exercises coincided with home front drills simulating scenarios of Iranian missile strikes and rescue operations.
Israel believes tensions between Washington and Tehran have reached a peak, raising the risk of rapid escalation.
An Israeli official familiar with coordination with Washington said U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision regarding a strike. However, Israel maintains that Thursday’s round of negotiations in Geneva will end in failure.
As Israel awaits the arrival in the region of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, along with roughly 90 aircraft, destroyers and other accompanying warships, it has emphasized the significance of the deployment of the F-22 jets to its territory.
Israel considers the aircraft capable of penetrating deep into enemy territory, neutralizing air defense systems and disrupting radar networks.
According to an Israeli security report, their deployment at this time is also linked to expectations of a potential Iranian missile response against Israel, based on the experience of last June’s conflict.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
