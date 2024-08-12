Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-08-12 | 04:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday that three people were injured in an airstrike in the town of Kfarkela, south Lebanon, on Sunday.

Lebanon News

Kfarkela

South

Lebanon

Airstrike

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701
Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:25

Elon Musk to interview Trump on X

LBCI
World News
06:07

US, South Korea to stage annual drills over North's missile and cyber threats

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39

Death toll in Gaza rises to 39,897: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
05:33

Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Rockets fired from Lebanon hit Israeli site, fire reported near Kiryat Shmona

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01

Lebanon's 2024 summer: Festivals, fun, and flourishing tourism - A look at the numbers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:58

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights to Middle East due to escalating conflict concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

'Unidentified' drone strike kills five Iran-backed fighters near Syrian-Iraqi border

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Germany's Scholz calls on Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:34

Hamas wants Gaza mediation based on past talks rather than starting new negotiations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:00

Ben-Gvir threatens to withdraw from government over proposed deal with Hamas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More