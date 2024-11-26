Israeli airstrikes target Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warnings

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 04:38
High views
Israeli airstrikes target Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs following evacuation warnings
0min
Israeli airstrikes target Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warnings

Following two evacuation warnings on Tuesday morning, Israel continued its series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.
 
One of the strikes targeted the Borj El Brajneh area.
 
According to the National News Agency, Israeli warplanes targeted Raml El-Aali - Tahwitat El-Ghadir.

