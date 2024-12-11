News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
Lebanon News
2024-12-11 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced the rescheduling of some of its flights on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from Beirut to Dubai, Amman, Riyadh, Kuwait, Najaf, Baghdad, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam for operational reasons related to avoiding flying over Syrian airspace.
To view the schedule,
click here
.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
MEA
Airlines
Flights
Syria Airspace
Next
Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese
Lebanon News
2024-09-25
Jean Abboud: All airlines suspended flights to Beirut airport; MEA plays major role in facilitating travel for Lebanese
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more
Lebanon News
2024-12-09
Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
0
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills one in south
Lebanon News
07:37
Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli strike kills one in south
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate
Lebanon News
06:23
Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate
0
Lebanon News
04:18
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
Lebanon News
04:18
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-04
Ukraine's foreign minister resigns amid war's biggest reshuffle
World News
2024-09-04
Ukraine's foreign minister resigns amid war's biggest reshuffle
0
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
Middle East News
2024-11-04
Plane crash claims lives of two IRGC members in Iran
0
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
0
Middle East News
07:28
Greece suspends examination of Syrian asylum requests
Middle East News
07:28
Greece suspends examination of Syrian asylum requests
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
2
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
4
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
5
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
6
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
7
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
8
Lebanon News
13:41
Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:41
Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More