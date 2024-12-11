MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024

Lebanon News
2024-12-11 | 05:20
High views
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced the rescheduling of some of its flights on Thursday, December 12, 2024, from Beirut to Dubai, Amman, Riyadh, Kuwait, Najaf, Baghdad, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam for operational reasons related to avoiding flying over Syrian airspace.

To view the schedule, click here.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

MEA

Airlines

Flights

Syria Airspace

LBCI Next
Egyptian Ambassador from Ain Al-Tineh: We discussed the criteria for selecting a presidential candidate
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
LBCI Previous

