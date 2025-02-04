President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 11:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

President Joseph Aoun expressed his appreciation for Qatar's ongoing support for Lebanon's economy, particularly in the oil and gas sector. 

During his meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister, Aoun stated, "We highly value Qatar's role in supporting Lebanon's economy, especially in the oil and gas sector, and we look forward to resuming oil exploration soon in cooperation with TotalEnergies."

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Qatar

PM

Lebanon

Oil

Exploration

Cooperation

TotalEnergies

LBCI Next
Gasoline and gas prices rise in Lebanon while diesel declines
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-23

Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-18

Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
World News
2024-11-13

Trump taps Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

US Congress members send letter urging Lebanon's leaders to enact reforms and counter Hezbollah’s influence

LBCI
World News
2024-11-11

Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More