President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies
Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 11:40
President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies
President Joseph Aoun expressed his appreciation for Qatar's ongoing support for Lebanon's economy, particularly in the oil and gas sector.
During his meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister, Aoun stated, "We highly value Qatar's role in supporting Lebanon's economy, especially in the oil and gas sector, and we look forward to resuming oil exploration soon in cooperation with TotalEnergies."
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Qatar
PM
Lebanon
Oil
Exploration
Cooperation
TotalEnergies
News Bulletin Reports
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
Lebanon News
Italy pledges support to Lebanon, looks to strengthen ties with Joseph Aoun, says foreign minister
Lebanon News
President Joseph Aoun affirms commitment to reforms in Lebanon during meeting with UN coordinator
Middle East News
Syrian FM says looks forward to returning to Arab League
News Bulletin Reports
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
Lebanon News
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
Lebanon News
Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab
World News
Trump taps Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
Lebanon News
US Congress members send letter urging Lebanon's leaders to enact reforms and counter Hezbollah’s influence
World News
Trump announces immigration official Tom Homan as 'border czar'
Lebanon News
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Middle East News
Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa
Lebanon News
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon's cabinet talks drag on: Trump-Netanyahu talks could affect government formation
Middle East News
Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent
Lebanon News
MP Gebran Bassil: FPM is neither aligned with Amal-Hezbollah duo to derail government formation nor with the opposition
News Bulletin Reports
Second phase of Israel's withdrawal nears: Lebanese Army deploys in South Lebanon as residents return
Lebanon News
Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
President Aoun to Qatari PM: Lebanon looks forward to resuming oil exploration in cooperation with TotalEnergies
