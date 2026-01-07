News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
16
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal
World News
07-01-2026 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal
The German government said Wednesday that it expected Italy to approve the EU trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc, which Brussels hopes to ink next week.
Despite Italy previously expressing concerns over the deal's possible impacts on the EU's farming sector, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told reporters that "we are very confident that Italy will now agree to this Mercosur agreement."
AFP
World News
'very
confident
Italy
agree'
EU-Mercosur
trade
Next
US attempting to seize Russian oil tanker in Atlantic: US media
Turkey demands Kurdish armed groups surrender weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-29
Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'
World News
2025-10-29
Trump says trade deal with S. Korea to be finalized 'very soon'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19
Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19
Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force
0
Middle East News
2025-10-09
Trump says will 'try' to go to Egypt for Gaza deal signing
Middle East News
2025-10-09
Trump says will 'try' to go to Egypt for Gaza deal signing
0
World News
2025-10-25
US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive': US spokesman
World News
2025-10-25
US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive': US spokesman
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:02
No talk of using military in Greenland: US House Speaker
World News
10:02
No talk of using military in Greenland: US House Speaker
0
World News
09:49
Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect 'anywhere in the world'
World News
09:49
Pentagon chief says Venezuela oil blockade in effect 'anywhere in the world'
0
World News
09:36
US military announces new seizure of sanctioned tanker in Caribbean
World News
09:36
US military announces new seizure of sanctioned tanker in Caribbean
0
World News
09:20
US military says Russian-flagged oil tanker seized in North Atlantic
World News
09:20
US military says Russian-flagged oil tanker seized in North Atlantic
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-27
Iran ties Lebanon’s fate to US talks, ‘alarming’ France
0
Middle East News
2025-10-02
Group leading Morocco protests calls for govt to step down
Middle East News
2025-10-02
Group leading Morocco protests calls for govt to step down
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
3
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
Lebanon News
04:54
US welcomes Lebanese government’s reform steps, backs financial gap law
4
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:14
Lebanon updates fuel prices
5
Middle East News
13:40
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
Middle East News
13:40
Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation
6
Middle East News
11:59
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
Middle East News
11:59
African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland
7
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
8
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
Lebanon News
04:25
Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More