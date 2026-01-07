Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal

07-01-2026 | 07:39
0min
Germany 'very confident Italy will now agree' to EU-Mercosur trade deal

The German government said Wednesday that it expected Italy to approve the EU trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc, which Brussels hopes to ink next week.

Despite Italy previously expressing concerns over the deal's possible impacts on the EU's farming sector, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius told reporters that "we are very confident that Italy will now agree to this Mercosur agreement."

AFP

