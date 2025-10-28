US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

Lebanon News
28-10-2025 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus begins Lebanon visit with meeting Speaker Berri

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus began her official visit to Lebanon on Tuesday with a morning meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. 

The meeting took place at 10 a.m. at Berri’s residence in Ain al-Tineh.

Lebanon News

Envoy

Morgan

Ortagus

begins

Lebanon

visit

meeting

Speaker

Berri

LBCI Next
President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices
Amer Bisat to LBCI : Government taking firm action to regulate private generators
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Speaker Berri meets US envoy Ortagus to discuss Israeli violations and ceasefire monitoring

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

Israeli hostage forum calls for decisive action against Hamas after partial remains returned

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43

Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Syria seizes 11 million Captagon pills smuggled from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Speaker Berri meets US envoy Ortagus to discuss Israeli violations and ceasefire monitoring

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:34

US envoy Ortagus to meet Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister to assess South Lebanon social centers amid developments: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

President Aoun: Security forces have consistently triumphed over terrorists through great sacrifices

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025: Top 5 announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-22

US envoy Tom Barrack marks anniversary of 1983 Marine compound attack in Beirut, says America “must not repeat past mistakes”

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25

Lebanon’s 2026 elections: Candidates face steep rise in registration fees

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43

Netanyahu says will consult security establishment on Israel’s response to Hamas “violations”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon customs seize massive shipment of smuggled shoes in Zahrani (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More