Israeli attack on army checkpoint in South Lebanon kills soldier, wounds five others

The Lebanese Army Command – Directorate of Orientation announced in a statement that on March 30, 2026, a soldier was killed and five others were wounded, including an officer who sustained moderate injuries, as a result of a direct Israeli attack on an army checkpoint in Al-Aamriyeh on the Qlaileh–Tyre road.



It added that this attack comes in the context of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon, which have resulted in killed and wounded among both military personnel and civilians.

