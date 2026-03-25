Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

"Why exactly did Iran use cluster bombs on Israel? It all comes down to overwhelming the defense systems. Israel has the Arrow missile system, which is fantastic at targeting single large warhead. Iran knew this, so they adapted by firing a cluster weapon. When this weapon separates in the air, it releases a widespread of smaller bomblets. This completely overwhelms high-altitude anti-ballistic missiles, making it incredibly difficult to shoot them all down. Because of the heavy moral implications like leaving behind unexploded bombs, over a hundred countries have banned these weapons."