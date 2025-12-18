الأخبار
آخر الأخبار
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
اخبار البرامج
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
أخبار أخرى
رياضة ثقافة السياحة في لبنان أخبار لبنان تقارير نشرة الاخبار أمن وقضاء فنّ اخبار البرامج حال الطقس منوعات صحة وتغذية اقتصاد خبر عاجل علوم وتكنولوجيا اسرار أخبار دولية موضة وجمال عالم الطبخ خبر كاذب صحف اليوم
Live
Live Live
Live
البث المباشر
بالفيديو
LBCI LB2
بالصوت
LBCI LB2
Schedule الجدول
Shows البرامج
English
تشاهدون الآن
نشرة أخبار الثانية والنصف
إشترك
Live
close
الأخبار
LBCI البرامج
نشرة الأخبار
رياضة
آخر الأخبار
ثقافة
السياحة في لبنان
أخبار لبنان
الفساد في لبنان
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
أمن وقضاء
فنّ
فيروس كورونا
اخبار البرامج
رأي حر
دعوى القوات ضد بيار الضاهر والـ LBCI
حال الطقس
منوعات
صحة وتغذية
رياضة
اقتصاد
خبر عاجل
مقدمة نشرة الاخبار
علوم وتكنولوجيا
اسرار
أخبار دولية
موضة وجمال
عالم الطبخ
خبر كاذب
صحف اليوم
LBCI البرامج
مسلسلات
أفلام
وثائقيات
منوعات
كوميديا
برامج حوارية
نشرات الأخبار
الأخبار العاجلة آخر الأخبار أبرز الأخبار الأكثر قراءة بالفيديو
من نحن اتصل بنا أعلن معنا وظائف ترددات القنوات
سياسة الخصوصية الشروط والأحكام
LBCI
LBCI

رافيد: إسرائيل سترفع مستوى مشاركتها في المحادثات المباشرة مع لبنان والاجتماع يتركّز رسميًا على التعاون الاقتصاديّ

أخبار لبنان
2025-12-18 | 15:52
مشاهدات عالية
شارك
LBCI
شارك
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
رافيد: إسرائيل سترفع مستوى مشاركتها في المحادثات المباشرة مع لبنان والاجتماع يتركّز رسميًا على التعاون الاقتصاديّ
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
رافيد: إسرائيل سترفع مستوى مشاركتها في المحادثات المباشرة مع لبنان والاجتماع يتركّز رسميًا على التعاون الاقتصاديّ

أكّد مراسل الشؤون العالمية لوكالة أكسيوس ومراسل واشنطن للقناة 12 الإسرائيلية باراك رافيد أنّ إسرائيل سترفع مستوى مشاركتها في المحادثات المباشرة مع لبنان. 

 

وكتب عبر اكس: “سيشارك نائب مستشار الأمن القوميّ الإسرائيليّ يوسي درازنين في الاجتماع غدا في الناقورة، حسب مصدرين”.

 

وأوضح أنّ هذا اللقاء سيكون المباشر الثاني بين الجانبين. 

 

ولفت إلى انّ السفير سيمون كرم سيمثل الجانب اللبنانيّ، ومورجان أورتاجوس الجانب الأميركيّ الدبلوماسيّ.

 

ونقل عن مصدر أنّ الاجتماع يركز رسميًا على التعاون الاقتصاديّ على طول الحدود، لكنه يهدف بشكل أقل رسمية إلى محاولة منع استئناف الحرب.

أخبار لبنان

آخر الأخبار

إسرائيل

سترفع

مستوى

مشاركتها

المحادثات

المباشرة

لبنان

والاجتماع

يتركّز

رسميًا

التعاون

الاقتصاديّ

LBCI التالي
فهد: الجو مريح من الناحية الاستهلاكية والحديث عن ارتفاع الأسعار لا أساس له
برّي: الغارات الإسرائيلية رسالة إلى مؤتمر باريس المخصص لدعم الجيش
LBCI السابق

مقالات ذات صلة

d-none hideMe
LBCI
آخر الأخبار
2025-11-08

متري للـLBCI: وصلتنا من قبل رسائل غير مباشرة تفيد بأنّ إسرائيل ترغب بالتواصل على المستوى السياسي لكن قيل لها إنّ التفاوض يتم على مستوى الاتفاق لا على مستوى السياسة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-11-03

لقاء "سيدة الجبل": المفاوضات المباشرة مع اسرائيل ستنقل لبنان من الحرب إلى السلام

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-12-06

وزارة الأشغال ترفع مستوى جاهزيتها لمواجهة المنخفض الجوي

LBCI
خبر عاجل
2025-12-03

نتنياهو: هذه محاولة أولية لإرساء أساس للعلاقة والتعاون الاقتصادي مع لبنان وسأرسل ممثلا إلى اجتماع مع مسؤولين حكوميين في لبنان

اخترنا لكم
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:28

بري عرض مع مدبولي الاوضاع في لبنان والمنطقة

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:24

الرئيس عون لرئيس الوزراء المصري: نعول على دور مصر الاساسي ..مدبولي: ندعم لبنان وخطواته

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:18

الراعي بحث مع بيلينغ في ملف النازحين وعرض مع بورجيا لأثر الزيارة التاريخية الإستثنائية للبابا لاوون الى لبنان

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
07:09

الراعي عرض آخر التطورات مع السفير البابوي

إشترك لمشاهدة الفيديوهات عبر الانترنت
إشترك
زوارنا يقرأون الآن
d-none hideMe
LBCI
أمن وقضاء
2025-12-15

معلومات للـLBCI: هذا ما تضمّنه العرض الذي قدّمه الجيش اللبناني للسفراء والملحقين العسكريين جنوب الليطاني..

LBCI
فنّ
04:30

"احتفالات الميلاد الكبرى" تضيء سماء جونيه مع الأوركسترا: تعاون مبدع بين الكونسرفتوار وبلدية جونيه

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-12-18

برّي: الغارات الإسرائيلية رسالة إلى مؤتمر باريس المخصص لدعم الجيش

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
2025-12-04

سلام اطّلع من السفير كرم على نتائج اجتماع الميكانيزم والتقى سقلاوي... سفير قطر: نحن مهتمون بلبنان

بالفيديو
d-none hideMe
LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:48

بطولة للتوتش رغبي في لبنان وهذه أجواء النسخة الخامسة!

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:41

الشباب يحاورون الشاركس في Berytech

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:35

حوار ربع الساعة الأخير بين رئيس الحكومة والمصارف

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:35

Fondation CMA CGM توظف طاقتها لخدمة المجتمع

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:33

بكبسة زرّ... الدواء في لبنان تحت الرقابة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:27

حال المراهقين نفسيًا في لبنان… أرقامٌ صادمة

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:15

عقدة قانون الانتخاب لم تنجح هذه المرة بعرقلة التشريع

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:13

إسرائيل تصعد ميدانيًا... نحو عشر غارات طالت مناطق جنوبية وبقاعية

LBCI
تقارير نشرة الاخبار
13:12

عشية إجتماع الميكانيزم... لبنان يحدد سقف مواقفه

الأكثر قراءة
d-none hideMe
24 ساعة
7 أيام
شهر
LBCI
فنّ
14:28

توقّف مفاجئ لرحلة وائل كفوري وعودة الطائرة أدراجها… ما السبب؟ (فيديو)

LBCI
أخبار لبنان
15:52

رافيد: إسرائيل سترفع مستوى مشاركتها في المحادثات المباشرة مع لبنان والاجتماع يتركّز رسميًا على التعاون الاقتصاديّ

LBCI
خبر عاجل
04:21

الجيش الإسرائيلي: الملف البحري السري لحزب الله... بنية تحتية إرهابية بستار مدني

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
02:14

انخفاض سعري البنزين والمازوت واستقرار سعر الغاز

LBCI
أمن وقضاء
13:28

ضبط ٩٠ مسدسًا في حقائب احد المسافرين

LBCI
خبر عاجل
08:11

مصادر غربية للـLBCI: بعد انتهاء الاجتماع الرباعي في باريس تقرّر أن يُعقَد مؤتمر دعم الجيش اللبناني في وقتٍ ما خلال شهر شباط المقبل من دون تحديد موعد دقيق حتى الآن

LBCI
اسرار
00:04

أسرار الصحف المحلية ١٩-١٢-٢٠٢٥

LBCI
منوعات
11:32

"تلقيت تهديدات بالقتل"... بعد أشهر من الحادثة: ضحية فضيحة حفل Coldplay تكسر صمتها وهذا ما كشفته

حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
للإطلاع على أخر الأخبار أحدث البرامج اليومية في لبنان والعالم
Google Play
App Store
حمل الآن تطبيق LBCI للهواتف المحمولة
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More