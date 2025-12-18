رافيد: إسرائيل سترفع مستوى مشاركتها في المحادثات المباشرة مع لبنان والاجتماع يتركّز رسميًا على التعاون الاقتصاديّ

أكّد مراسل الشؤون العالمية لوكالة أكسيوس ومراسل واشنطن للقناة 12 الإسرائيلية باراك رافيد أنّ إسرائيل سترفع مستوى مشاركتها في المحادثات المباشرة مع لبنان.
وكتب عبر اكس: “سيشارك نائب مستشار الأمن القوميّ الإسرائيليّ يوسي درازنين في الاجتماع غدا في الناقورة، حسب مصدرين”.
وأوضح أنّ هذا اللقاء سيكون المباشر الثاني بين الجانبين.
ولفت إلى انّ السفير سيمون كرم سيمثل الجانب اللبنانيّ، ومورجان أورتاجوس الجانب الأميركيّ الدبلوماسيّ.
ونقل عن مصدر أنّ الاجتماع يركز رسميًا على التعاون الاقتصاديّ على طول الحدود، لكنه يهدف بشكل أقل رسمية إلى محاولة منع استئناف الحرب.
🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧Israel will raise the level of participation in the direct talks with Lebanon. Israeli Deputy National Security Adviser Dr. Yossi Draznin will take part in the meeting tomorrow in Naqoura, according to two sources familiar with the matter
🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧This will be the second…
— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) December 18, 2025
🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧Israel will raise the level of participation in the direct talks with Lebanon. Israeli Deputy National Security Adviser Dr. Yossi Draznin will take part in the meeting tomorrow in Naqoura, according to two sources familiar with the matter
🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧This will be the second…