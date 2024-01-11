News
Iranian Navy declares the seizure of US oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
Middle East News
2024-01-11 | 08:34
On Thursday, the Iranian Navy announced the seizure of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman based on a "judicial order," according to official media.
Iran's official news agency, IRNA, reported, "The naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman by judicial order."
Earlier in the day, two British maritime security agencies reported armed individuals boarding a ship in the Gulf of Oman near Iran, which then lost contact. The Greek company "Empire Navigation" stated that the oil tanker belongs to them.
