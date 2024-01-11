Iranian Navy declares the seizure of US oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

On Thursday, the Iranian Navy announced the seizure of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman based on a "judicial order," according to official media.



Iran's official news agency, IRNA, reported, "The naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army detained a US oil tanker in the waters of the Gulf of Oman by judicial order."



Earlier in the day, two British maritime security agencies reported armed individuals boarding a ship in the Gulf of Oman near Iran, which then lost contact. The Greek company "Empire Navigation" stated that the oil tanker belongs to them.



