Iran-aligned Shiite fighters enter Syria from Iraq to assist army

Two sources within the Syrian military have confirmed that fighters from Iranian-backed Shiite factions entered Syria from Iraq Sunday night and are heading to northern Syria to reinforce Syrian army forces battling opposition groups.



A senior Syrian military source told Reuters that dozens of fighters from Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), allied with Iran, also crossed into Syria through a military route near the Al-Bukamal crossing.



"These are new reinforcements to support our brothers on the front lines in the north," the source said, adding that the fighters belong to factions including Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah and the Fatemiyoun Brigade.



