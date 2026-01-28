News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gold tops $5,200 for the first time
World News
28-01-2026 | 01:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gold tops $5,200 for the first time
Gold prices climbed above $5,200 an ounce on Wednesday, reaching a record high and extending a historic rally as demand for the precious metal rose amid heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty, reinforcing its role as a safe-haven asset.
Reuters
World News
$5,200
first
Next
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-24
Gold tops $4,500 for first time on rate cut bets, geopolitics
World News
2025-12-24
Gold tops $4,500 for first time on rate cut bets, geopolitics
0
World News
2026-01-23
Silver tops $100 an ounce for the first time
World News
2026-01-23
Silver tops $100 an ounce for the first time
0
World News
2025-12-26
Silver climbs past $75 an ounce for the first time
World News
2025-12-26
Silver climbs past $75 an ounce for the first time
0
World News
2026-01-22
Musk to attend Davos for first time after years of criticizing WEF
World News
2026-01-22
Musk to attend Davos for first time after years of criticizing WEF
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:40
Europe must 'step up' on defence as Trump upends ties: EU top diplomat
World News
03:40
Europe must 'step up' on defence as Trump upends ties: EU top diplomat
0
World News
02:42
South Korea court sentences former first lady to jail term for bribery
World News
02:42
South Korea court sentences former first lady to jail term for bribery
0
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
0
World News
11:11
Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'
World News
11:11
Biden: Minnesota violence 'betrays our most basic values'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-01-26
Qatar announces development projects for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23
Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-23
Israeli and US reservations: Lebanon border mechanism talks move forward without France
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
Lebanon News
2025-11-10
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:12
World Bank approves $350 million in new funding for Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From war-torn South Lebanon to care: Displaced villagers receive free hospital treatment
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Parliament discusses 2026 budget as disputes over weapons, Iran and elections surface: The details
4
Lebanon News
06:57
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
06:57
FM Rajji meets Austrian envoy, stresses need to support Lebanese Army and return of Syrian refugees
5
Lebanon News
09:07
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:07
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
6
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
Middle East News
13:21
Iran neighbours will be considered 'hostile' if territory used to launch attack: IRGC
7
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
Middle East News
01:26
Trump: Another war fleet heading toward Iran
8
Middle East News
08:29
Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman
Middle East News
08:29
Syria army's clashes with Kurds 'setback' to Turkey peace process: PKK spokesman
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More