Gold tops $5,200 for the first time

World News
28-01-2026 | 01:21
High views
Gold tops $5,200 for the first time
Gold tops $5,200 for the first time

Gold prices climbed above $5,200 an ounce on Wednesday, reaching a record high and extending a historic rally as demand for the precious metal rose amid heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty, reinforcing its role as a safe-haven asset.

World News

