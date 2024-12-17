French diplomatic delegation arrives in Damascus: AFP

Middle East News
2024-12-17 | 02:51
French diplomatic delegation arrives in Damascus: AFP

A French delegation arrived Tuesday at the country's embassy in Damascus, an AFP correspondent said, the first visit of diplomats from France since Bashar al-Assad's ouster by Islamist-led rebels.

An AFP video journalist saw the delegation arrive outside the mission, which has been shuttered for years, the latest foreign diplomats to visit Syria after rebel forces seized Damascus on December 8.

AFP
 

Middle East News

France

Diplomatic

Delegation

Syria

Damascus

German delegation to hold talks in Damascus Tuesday, foreign ministry says
Iran says awaiting 'necessary conditions' to reopen Syria embassy
