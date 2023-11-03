From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-03 | 14:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance

Usually, and since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, the Islamic resistance in Iraq targets American military bases in Iraq and Syria.

But, on November 2, the scene changed. The Islamic resistance in Iraq announced the targeting of a vital Israeli target on the shores of the Dead Sea without specifying the method of execution, whether through drones or missiles.

Furthermore, in the early morning of November 3, the same resistance targeted Eilat in southern Israel without specifying the execution method.

So far, there is no conclusive evidence of either of the targets or even any video footage.

But what is the message behind the expansion of the targeting area?

What the Iraqi military expert meant is that a new front has been opened against Israel, the eastern front, after the strikes used to come from the north, namely from Hezbollah in Lebanon, and from the south through Yemen, specifically from the Houthis.

However, the Islamic resistance in Iraq continues its operations and has stated: "Next week, a new phase in confronting the enemies will begin, and it will be more severe and broader on their bases in the region."

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

US

Israeli

Targets

Evolution

Iraqi

Resistance

LBCI Next
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-21

Islamic Resistance targets Jabal al-Tiyarat with two guided missiles, Israeli army shells outskirts of Yaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel

LBCI
World News
11:51

Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02

Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-02

The Balfour Declaration: A controversial historical landmark

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-01

Lebanese wine and arak: Crafting a worldwide reputation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Palestinian currency transition: From Ottoman Lira to the Shekel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-02

West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Netanyahu warns Nasrallah: Any mistake will cost you a price that you cannot even imagine

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
10:54

Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement

LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

United Nations estimates humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank at $1.2 billion

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More