From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-03 | 14:13
2
min
From US bases to Israeli targets: Evolution of Iraqi resistance
Usually, and since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, the Islamic resistance in Iraq targets American military bases in Iraq and Syria.
But, on November 2, the scene changed. The Islamic resistance in Iraq announced the targeting of a vital Israeli target on the shores of the Dead Sea without specifying the method of execution, whether through drones or missiles.
Furthermore, in the early morning of November 3, the same resistance targeted Eilat in southern Israel without specifying the execution method.
So far, there is no conclusive evidence of either of the targets or even any video footage.
But what is the message behind the expansion of the targeting area?
What the Iraqi military expert meant is that a new front has been opened against Israel, the eastern front, after the strikes used to come from the north, namely from Hezbollah in Lebanon, and from the south through Yemen, specifically from the Houthis.
However, the Islamic resistance in Iraq continues its operations and has stated: "Next week, a new phase in confronting the enemies will begin, and it will be more severe and broader on their bases in the region."
Next
Behind the numbers: The United States and Israel's enduring partnership
Developments on Gaza frontlines: Israeli forces advance amid shelling
Previous
