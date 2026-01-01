2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence

Report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



For many Lebanese, every return of electricity signals not relief, but the arrival of a new challenge. And yet, the choice endures: to remain, to confront reality, and to move forward.



From its headquarters in Beirut to live stand-ups across the country, LBCI has continued to position itself at the heart of events. Its stated mission has remained unchanged: to follow developments closely, seek verified facts, and deliver them clearly and responsibly — with the aim of informing the public and encouraging constructive change.



Lebanon has endured years of instability marked by war, fear, political conflict and unresolved national questions. Throughout that period, LBCI focused on documenting reality as it unfolded, prioritizing accuracy, credibility and balance.



The network has sought to approach coverage with courage, while avoiding incitement.



In its handling of sensitive issues — including weapons, the presidential election and major political decisions — LBCI opted for measured reporting over populist rhetoric. The channel opened its platforms to diverse viewpoints, while drawing a clear line against inflammatory discourse and political escalation.



Beyond reporting events, LBCI invested in explaining their context, causes and potential consequences.



At a time when misinformation often travels faster than verified facts, the network emphasized caution. Editorial decisions favored confirmation over speed, reinforcing the principle that journalism is built on trust, not headlines.



International coverage remained central. From Washington, correspondent Hiba Nasr delivered comprehensive reporting on U.S. positions, explaining the political and security dimensions of American decisions and their direct implications for Lebanon.



In Palestine, Amal Shehadeh provided steady, fact-based updates on the course of the war, maintaining a calm tone without exaggeration.



In a rare exclusive, U.S. official Morgan Ortagus granted LBCI an interview during a sensitive regional moment, using the platform to clarify Washington’s approach to the Middle East.



On the ground, coverage extended from southern Lebanon to Beirut’s southern suburbs, with an editorial emphasis on unity rather than division. Human stories took precedence — accounts of solidarity, displacement, pain and resilience — deliberately framed beyond sectarian narratives.



The year was also marked by loss within the media community. LBCI mourned the death of its colleague Hoda, whose passing was described as a significant loss to both the institution and the profession, known for its commitment to ethics and precision.



The deaths of cultural icon Ziad Rahbani and former colleague Bassam Barakat further underscored a year of collective grief.



Despite these challenges, the network maintained sustained coverage across economic, health, social and public affairs, driven by the conviction that Lebanon’s struggles must not fade from international attention.



Cultural and social programming formed another pillar of coverage. From Christmas initiatives in Batroun — including record-setting events — to Ramadan programming such as “Akram Min Min,” LBCI sought to reflect moments of joy and continuity.



Summer festivals, entertainment shows and initiatives like “Shark Tank” highlighted innovation and entrepreneurship, offering visibility and opportunity to young people choosing to build their futures in Lebanon.



The channel also emphasized Lebanon’s cultural identity and historical legacy. This was particularly evident during the Pope’s visit, when he described Lebanon as a model of coexistence among religions and a message of peace to the world.



LBCI expanded its coverage beyond standard reporting, dedicating extensive airtime to the event in recognition of its national and symbolic significance.



As the year ends, LBCI reiterates its editorial commitment: to report events in full context, to promote hope without illusion, to unite rather than divide, and to remain a trusted presence in Lebanese homes — as the country’s story continues.



