News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
12
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence
News Bulletin Reports
01-01-2026 | 12:45
High views
Share
Share
4
min
2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence
Report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
For many Lebanese, every return of electricity signals not relief, but the arrival of a new challenge. And yet, the choice endures: to remain, to confront reality, and to move forward.
From its headquarters in Beirut to live stand-ups across the country, LBCI has continued to position itself at the heart of events. Its stated mission has remained unchanged: to follow developments closely, seek verified facts, and deliver them clearly and responsibly — with the aim of informing the public and encouraging constructive change.
Lebanon has endured years of instability marked by war, fear, political conflict and unresolved national questions. Throughout that period, LBCI focused on documenting reality as it unfolded, prioritizing accuracy, credibility and balance.
The network has sought to approach coverage with courage, while avoiding incitement.
In its handling of sensitive issues — including weapons, the presidential election and major political decisions — LBCI opted for measured reporting over populist rhetoric. The channel opened its platforms to diverse viewpoints, while drawing a clear line against inflammatory discourse and political escalation.
Beyond reporting events, LBCI invested in explaining their context, causes and potential consequences.
At a time when misinformation often travels faster than verified facts, the network emphasized caution. Editorial decisions favored confirmation over speed, reinforcing the principle that journalism is built on trust, not headlines.
International coverage remained central. From Washington, correspondent Hiba Nasr delivered comprehensive reporting on U.S. positions, explaining the political and security dimensions of American decisions and their direct implications for Lebanon.
In Palestine, Amal Shehadeh provided steady, fact-based updates on the course of the war, maintaining a calm tone without exaggeration.
In a rare exclusive, U.S. official Morgan Ortagus granted LBCI an interview during a sensitive regional moment, using the platform to clarify Washington’s approach to the Middle East.
On the ground, coverage extended from southern Lebanon to Beirut’s southern suburbs, with an editorial emphasis on unity rather than division. Human stories took precedence — accounts of solidarity, displacement, pain and resilience — deliberately framed beyond sectarian narratives.
The year was also marked by loss within the media community. LBCI mourned the death of its colleague Hoda, whose passing was described as a significant loss to both the institution and the profession, known for its commitment to ethics and precision.
The deaths of cultural icon Ziad Rahbani and former colleague Bassam Barakat further underscored a year of collective grief.
Despite these challenges, the network maintained sustained coverage across economic, health, social and public affairs, driven by the conviction that Lebanon’s struggles must not fade from international attention.
Cultural and social programming formed another pillar of coverage. From Christmas initiatives in Batroun — including record-setting events — to Ramadan programming such as “Akram Min Min,” LBCI sought to reflect moments of joy and continuity.
Summer festivals, entertainment shows and initiatives like “Shark Tank” highlighted innovation and entrepreneurship, offering visibility and opportunity to young people choosing to build their futures in Lebanon.
The channel also emphasized Lebanon’s cultural identity and historical legacy. This was particularly evident during the Pope’s visit, when he described Lebanon as a model of coexistence among religions and a message of peace to the world.
LBCI expanded its coverage beyond standard reporting, dedicating extensive airtime to the event in recognition of its national and symbolic significance.
As the year ends, LBCI reiterates its editorial commitment: to report events in full context, to promote hope without illusion, to unite rather than divide, and to remain a trusted presence in Lebanese homes — as the country’s story continues.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon:
reflects
challenges,
coverage,
coexistence
Next
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
Warnings grow in Israel over limits of force against Hezbollah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Idealz closes the year with a nationwide New Year's Eve draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Idealz closes the year with a nationwide New Year's Eve draw on LBCI
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09
Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war
0
World News
2026-01-01
Iran executed at least 1,500 people in 2025, a 35-year record: Rights group
World News
2026-01-01
Iran executed at least 1,500 people in 2025, a 35-year record: Rights group
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Lebanon News
2025-11-30
First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31
Warnings grow in Israel over limits of force against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31
Warnings grow in Israel over limits of force against Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31
Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31
Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:01
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:01
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28
Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details
0
World News
2025-11-28
France charges 4th suspected member of Louvre heist gang
World News
2025-11-28
France charges 4th suspected member of Louvre heist gang
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Lebanon News
2025-11-05
Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview
Lebanon News
13:14
PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview
2
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
Lebanon News
03:46
Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
4
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon
7
Middle East News
03:19
Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
Middle East News
03:19
Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters
8
Middle East News
04:03
Israeli army says interceptor fired at wrong target in the North
Middle East News
04:03
Israeli army says interceptor fired at wrong target in the North
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More