2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence

News Bulletin Reports
01-01-2026 | 12:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence

Report by Yara Dergham, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

For many Lebanese, every return of electricity signals not relief, but the arrival of a new challenge. And yet, the choice endures: to remain, to confront reality, and to move forward.

From its headquarters in Beirut to live stand-ups across the country, LBCI has continued to position itself at the heart of events. Its stated mission has remained unchanged: to follow developments closely, seek verified facts, and deliver them clearly and responsibly — with the aim of informing the public and encouraging constructive change.

Lebanon has endured years of instability marked by war, fear, political conflict and unresolved national questions. Throughout that period, LBCI focused on documenting reality as it unfolded, prioritizing accuracy, credibility and balance.

The network has sought to approach coverage with courage, while avoiding incitement.

In its handling of sensitive issues — including weapons, the presidential election and major political decisions — LBCI opted for measured reporting over populist rhetoric. The channel opened its platforms to diverse viewpoints, while drawing a clear line against inflammatory discourse and political escalation.

Beyond reporting events, LBCI invested in explaining their context, causes and potential consequences.

At a time when misinformation often travels faster than verified facts, the network emphasized caution. Editorial decisions favored confirmation over speed, reinforcing the principle that journalism is built on trust, not headlines.

International coverage remained central. From Washington, correspondent Hiba Nasr delivered comprehensive reporting on U.S. positions, explaining the political and security dimensions of American decisions and their direct implications for Lebanon. 

In Palestine, Amal Shehadeh provided steady, fact-based updates on the course of the war, maintaining a calm tone without exaggeration.

In a rare exclusive, U.S. official Morgan Ortagus granted LBCI an interview during a sensitive regional moment, using the platform to clarify Washington’s approach to the Middle East.

On the ground, coverage extended from southern Lebanon to Beirut’s southern suburbs, with an editorial emphasis on unity rather than division. Human stories took precedence — accounts of solidarity, displacement, pain and resilience — deliberately framed beyond sectarian narratives.

The year was also marked by loss within the media community. LBCI mourned the death of its colleague Hoda, whose passing was described as a significant loss to both the institution and the profession, known for its commitment to ethics and precision. 

The deaths of cultural icon Ziad Rahbani and former colleague Bassam Barakat further underscored a year of collective grief.

Despite these challenges, the network maintained sustained coverage across economic, health, social and public affairs, driven by the conviction that Lebanon’s struggles must not fade from international attention.

Cultural and social programming formed another pillar of coverage. From Christmas initiatives in Batroun — including record-setting events — to Ramadan programming such as “Akram Min Min,” LBCI sought to reflect moments of joy and continuity. 

Summer festivals, entertainment shows and initiatives like “Shark Tank” highlighted innovation and entrepreneurship, offering visibility and opportunity to young people choosing to build their futures in Lebanon.

The channel also emphasized Lebanon’s cultural identity and historical legacy. This was particularly evident during the Pope’s visit, when he described Lebanon as a model of coexistence among religions and a message of peace to the world. 

LBCI expanded its coverage beyond standard reporting, dedicating extensive airtime to the event in recognition of its national and symbolic significance.

As the year ends, LBCI reiterates its editorial commitment: to report events in full context, to promote hope without illusion, to unite rather than divide, and to remain a trusted presence in Lebanese homes — as the country’s story continues.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon:

reflects

challenges,

coverage,

coexistence

LBCI Next
2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons
Warnings grow in Israel over limits of force against Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-23

Idealz closes the year with a nationwide New Year's Eve draw on LBCI

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Celebrations erupt in Gaza and Israel on news of deal to end two-year war

LBCI
World News
2026-01-01

Iran executed at least 1,500 people in 2025, a 35-year record: Rights group

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-30

First speech in Lebanon: Pope Leo XIV calls for intercommunal harmony and a future of hope

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31

Warnings grow in Israel over limits of force against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-31

Risks to deposits: Lebanon's banks push back against financial gap law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-30

Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:01

Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-28

Nighttime river crossing ends in disaster on Lebanon-Syria border — details

LBCI
World News
2025-11-28

France charges 4th suspected member of Louvre heist gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

Palestinian Embassy hands over suspects in Elio Abou Hanna killing to Lebanese authorities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

PM Nawaf Salam outlines priorities for Lebanon in exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah training complex and military sites in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

2025 in Lebanon: LBCI reflects on a year of challenges, coverage, and coexistence

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli airstrikes target Jabal Al Rihane, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:19

Trump says US will 'come to their rescue' if Iran kills protesters

LBCI
Middle East News
04:03

Israeli army says interceptor fired at wrong target in the North

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More