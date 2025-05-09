News
First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam
Sports News
09-05-2025 | 10:19
First Saudi sports team in years visits Lebanon, welcomed by PM Salam
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the Saudi Arabian Basketball Federation team to Lebanon, marking the first visit by a Saudi sports team in years.
“This visit is filled with hope for increased cooperation across various fields and represents an opportunity to strengthen the fraternal ties between our two countries. Welcome to your second home and among your people,” Salam said.
Lebanon News
Sports News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Saudi Arabia
Basketball Federation
Lebanon's Sports Minister cancels three sports over licensing irregularities
Previous
0
World News
11:49
US confirms another brief outage at Newark airport
World News
11:49
US confirms another brief outage at Newark airport
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Mount Lebanon election results still pending as final tallies awaited
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
Tension in South Lebanon's Nabatieh following Israeli strikes on surrounding areas
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
Church bells ring across Lebanon in celebration of new pope's election
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
Church bells ring across Lebanon in celebration of new pope's election
