Radulovic sacked as Lebanon coach

22-01-2026 | 08:17
Radulovic sacked as Lebanon coach

The Lebanese Football Association has dismissed national team coach Miodrag Radulovic following a review of recent results and the side’s preparations for upcoming competitions, the federation said on Thursday.

In a brief statement posted on X, the FA said its Executive Committee had decided to terminate the former Montenegro coach's contract without providing further details.

Radulovic, 58, had been in his second spell in charge after previously coaching Lebanon from 2015 to 2019. He returned to the role in December 2023 but struggled to revive the team’s form.

Lebanon failed to qualify for the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar late last year after losing to Sudan in a playoff and now face a crucial match against Yemen in March in the qualifiers for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.



Reuters
 

