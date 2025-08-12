Lebanon secures win against Japan 97-73 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025

Sports News
12-08-2025
High views
Lebanon secures win against Japan 97-73 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025
Lebanon secures win against Japan 97-73 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025

Lebanon's national basketball team secured a 97-73 victory over Japan in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025.

