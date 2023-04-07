News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook
Variety
2023-04-07 | 07:56
High views
Share
Share
4
min
With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook
Amid a wave of heated debate over whether TikTok should be banned, another ByteDance product, Lemon8, has popped up and quickly climbed into the top 10 on America’s app stores.
Lemon8’s sudden rise is reminiscent of TikTok’s early-day growth. At the time Vine had already pioneered short video sharing in the US, but TikTok took the media format to the next level through its content recommendation algorithms, a system that had proven immensely successful in China for its sister app, Douyin.
Some industry observers are now describing Lemon8 as something at the crossroad of Instagram, Pinterest and Amazon, but those familiar with the Chinese internet ecosystem would immediately recognize that the app is an instance of “copy-from-China”.
For much of China’s early internet history, entrepreneurs found inspiration in trends with strong momentum in the US and build something comparable in China, giving rise to the country’s answers to Google, Facebook and the likes. That practice is still here, as indicated by the clutch of companies that express their ambitions to become China’s OpenAI; but a reversal of the trend is also taking shape as China’s homegrown tech talent becomes more sophisticated and come up with increasingly novel services that don’t yet exist abroad.
At a glance, Lemon8’s photo-heavy layout and peer-to-peer reviews strike a great resemblance to Xiaohongshu, the Chinese social commerce platform with 260 million monthly active users. Xiaohongshu, which means “Little Red Book”, has over the past decade become the go-to online community for Chinese youngsters to learn life hacks in areas ranging from maternity health and surviving centralized quarantine in China to finding the best Chinese restaurants in Düsseldorf.
Bike sharing, live shopping and social commerce are a just few Chinese internet business models that have found users abroad. Xiaohongshu has dabbled in other Asian markets through Uniik and Spark, but neither took off. Now ByteDance is taking the playbook of Xiaohongshu westward, mirroring TikTok has done with learning from Douyin’s model back home.
The Little Red Playbook
Founded as a platform for sharing overseas shopping guides, Xiaohongshu has mostly kept its focus on corralling practical information. Posts are arranged in a Pinterest-like grid but ranked partly by the number of “saves” they get. And unlike Instagram, there’s little competition to post the most glamorous photos. Rather, images are used to contextualize the notes posted by users, such as a COVID-19 PCR result needed to board a flight to China.
Rather than favoring professionally made influencer posts, the app encourages the discovery of long-tail content and stresses relevance over entertainment. When users are on Xiaohongshu, they are experiencing what’s called “zhongcao”, literally “planting grass,” a concept popularized by the platform to convey the effect of wanting to buy something after seeing someone else, whether a friend or influencer, recommends it.
Of Xiaohongshu’s 260 million MAUs, 69 million of them are content creators, the company said at a recent event. Seventy percent of its users are female and born after 1990. Most of its users live in China’s more prosperous, top-tier cities. At its peak, the company’s valuation reached $20 billion but reportedly dropped to $10-$16 billion last year as China’s tech crackdown dampened investor confidence.
It’s too early to say if Lemon8 can bring the zhongcao culture to the US and beyond. For now, most of the app’s traction seems to stem largely from splashy advertisements and influencer endorsement through TikTok.
There are also signs that Lemon8 is paying influencers to post content. This is a common practice seen amongst Chinese social media platforms, including Douyin. But this might also be the biggest difference that separates Lemon8 from Xiaohongshu, which has rarely shelled out large subsidies to influencers. Authenticity, many argue, is the reason why Xiaohongshu’s content has stood the test of time.
In its infancy, Lemon8 is probably still far from thinking about monetization, but it’d be interesting to see what steps it takes to make money if and when the app accumulates a sizable user base. It might look to Xiaohongshu, which currently monetizes through ads and e-commerce commissions. Of course, it’s never easy to simply transport an existing business model from one country to another, be it copy to or from China. Even ByteDance’s mammoth has struggled to evangelize live shopping, which is now driving a big chunk of Douyin’s China revenues, in Western countries.
TechCrunch
Variety
TikTok
ByteDance
Learns
China
Playbook
Lemon8
Social
Media
Platform
India’s central bank abandons UPI rival project
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-04-05
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media
Middle East
2023-04-05
Top Saudi, Iranian diplomats to meet in China - official, media
0
World
2023-04-01
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
World
2023-04-01
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
Variety
2023-03-27
Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers
0
World
2023-03-27
China says US presumption of guilt against TikTok is baseless
World
2023-03-27
China says US presumption of guilt against TikTok is baseless
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:54
India’s central bank abandons UPI rival project
Variety
07:54
India’s central bank abandons UPI rival project
0
Variety
07:51
Anthropic’s $5B, 4-year plan to take on OpenAI
Variety
07:51
Anthropic’s $5B, 4-year plan to take on OpenAI
0
Variety
07:49
T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028
Variety
07:49
T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028
0
Variety
07:46
Apple (re)invents the iPod
Variety
07:46
Apple (re)invents the iPod
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-03
Donald Trump indictment: Key figures in Stormy Daniels hush money case
World
2023-04-03
Donald Trump indictment: Key figures in Stormy Daniels hush money case
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-26
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
Lebanon News
2023-03-26
Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones
0
World
2023-04-01
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
World
2023-04-01
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
0
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
4
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
5
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
6
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
News Bulletin Reports
07:26
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store