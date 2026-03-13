Iran Guards say launched missile attacks on Israel with Hezbollah

Middle East News
13-03-2026 | 11:37
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Iran Guards say launched missile attacks on Israel with Hezbollah
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Iran Guards say launched missile attacks on Israel with Hezbollah

Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced on Friday that they had launched missiles and drones at Israel in coordination with Tehran's Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

The Guards said in a statement that the operation was part of its annual Quds Day, which is intended to show support for the Palestinian cause.


AFP
 

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