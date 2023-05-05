News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France to spend 2 billion euros to boost bicycle usage
Variety
2023-05-05 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France to spend 2 billion euros to boost bicycle usage
The French government plans to spend two billion euros ($2.2 billion) through 2027 to improve cycle infrastructure and help people buy bikes in an effort to reduce car use and boost cycling, government ministers said on Friday.
The aim will be to double the cycle lane network and the government will spend 250 million euros a year on new bike lanes from 2023 to 2027. The rest of the budget will go towards other measures to boost bicycle use.
"The state's bicycle effort is unprecedented and massive," Transport Minister Clement Beaune said in a tweet.
The government wants to make bicycles an attractive alternative to cars and a means of transport accessible to everyone from the youngest age and throughout their life, Beaune told Le Parisien newspaper.
The goal will be to increase the country's bike lane network from 50,000 km (30,000 miles) today to 80,000 km in 2027 and 100,000 km by 2030, with priority given to provincial cities and rural areas, as big cities have already received considerable state funding for cycling infrastructure, Beaune said.
About 500 million euros will be allocated towards subsidies to buy bicycles, including for second-hand bicycles.
The government will also increase spending on bike parking facilities in railway stations and in cities, boost spending on anti-theft bike marking and provide bike training for all primary schoolchildren.
Cycling organizations welcomed the initiative.
"This visionary initiative will not only transform the way our citizens commute and live but also make France a global leader in promoting cycling infrastructure and culture," said Olivier Schneider, president of the FUB cyclists’ union.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
Reuters
Variety
France
Spend
Euros
Boost
Bicycle
Usage
Environment
Next
Britain to contribute to Brazil's Amazon fund, PM Sunak says
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-20
Italy's Prada to invest 60 mln euros to help boost production capacity
Variety
2023-04-20
Italy's Prada to invest 60 mln euros to help boost production capacity
0
World
2023-04-19
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
World
2023-04-19
Germany to spend 26.6 bln euros on refugees in 2023
0
World
2023-02-27
Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27
World
2023-02-27
Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27
0
Variety
2023-02-07
BP makes record profit in 2022, boosts oil spending
Variety
2023-02-07
BP makes record profit in 2022, boosts oil spending
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
13:33
German artist nearing 100,000 cobblestones to mark victims of Nazis
Variety
13:33
German artist nearing 100,000 cobblestones to mark victims of Nazis
0
World
13:22
Britain to contribute to Brazil's Amazon fund, PM Sunak says
World
13:22
Britain to contribute to Brazil's Amazon fund, PM Sunak says
0
Variety
03:45
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
Variety
03:45
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
0
Variety
02:41
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
Variety
02:41
Acıbadem Healthcare Group – Turkiye The Gate of Hope for Liver Failure Patients
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:39
Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region
Lebanon News
04:39
Daou to LBCI: New Arab system draws new equation in region
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
LBCI taps into details of UNIFIL incident in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
LBCI taps into details of UNIFIL incident in South Lebanon
0
Sports
2023-04-18
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
2023-04-18
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
0
Middle East
2023-03-03
Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues
Middle East
2023-03-03
Top US general visits Israel to discuss regional security issues
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
2
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
3
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
7
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
8
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store