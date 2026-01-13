UK government says summoned Iran ambassador over protest crackdown

The UK government summoned Tuesday the Iranian ambassador in London "to answer for the horrific reports" emerging from Iran amid a deadly crackdown on protests, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said.



"The minister for the Middle East, at my instruction, has summoned the Iranian ambassador to underline the gravity of this moment and to call Iran to answer for the horrific reports that we are hearing," she told MPs in a statement to parliament.



Cooper added she was "fearful that the reports that we have seen may underestimate the full scale of the horror as further evidence and testimony reaches the outside world."



AFP