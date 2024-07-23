News
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
World News
2024-07-23 | 11:35
July 21 hottest day ever recorded globally: EU Climate Monitor
Sunday was the hottest day ever registered globally, according to preliminary data published on Tuesday by the EU's climate monitor.
The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said the global average surface air temperature on July 21 was 17.09 degrees Celsius, a fraction above the previous record set in 2023.
AFP
World News
EU
Climate Monitor
Copernicus Climate Change Service
