On Friday, February 6, 2026, the price of 95 octane fuel rose by LBP 12,000, and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 15,000, while that of diesel surged by LBP 22,000, and gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,403,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,446,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,336,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,240,000