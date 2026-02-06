News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
06-02-2026 | 03:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
On Friday, February 6, 2026, the price of 95 octane fuel rose by LBP 12,000, and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 15,000, while that of diesel surged by LBP 22,000, and gas remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,403,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,446,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,336,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,240,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Price
Increase
Gas
Diesel
Next
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-16
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-09
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
Lebanon Economy
2026-01-09
Lebanon's fuel prices slightly decrease
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-12
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Lebanon Economy
2025-12-12
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-03
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-31
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-31
Lebanon’s salary dilemma: Public sector demands clash with an empty treasury
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Government's salary calculation for Lebanon's public sector: A raise today or a crisis tomorrow?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30
Government's salary calculation for Lebanon's public sector: A raise today or a crisis tomorrow?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Lebanon’s PM Salam meets Hannibal Gaddafi after his release
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon, Syria sign deal to transfer convicted prisoners to their home country
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon, Syria sign deal to transfer convicted prisoners to their home country
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-03
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
Lebanon News
2026-02-03
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Lebanon reports 101,355 overseas voter registrations ahead of deadline
Lebanon News
2025-11-18
Lebanon reports 101,355 overseas voter registrations ahead of deadline
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector
2
Lebanon News
10:38
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:38
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:59
Israeli military strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons depots across Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
Lebanon News
12:15
Israeli aircraft hit area surrounding Baalbek, state media says
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Beyond the rubble: Israel’s actions leave South Lebanon’s agriculture in ruins
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks
7
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
Lebanon Economy
03:16
Lebanon's fuel prices surge
8
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
Lebanon Economy
03:26
Lebanese President Aoun, BDL governor discuss IMF talks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More