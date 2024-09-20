US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen, sell power to Microsoft

Constellation Energy said Friday that the US nuclear plant Three Mile Island, the site of the worst nuclear accident in American history, is to restart operations in a deal to sell power to Microsoft.



The firm announced the 20-year deal would involve the restart of the Unit 1 reactor, "which operated at industry-leading levels of safety and reliability for decades before being shut down for economic reasons exactly five years ago today."



The Unit 1 reactor was not involved in the 1979 partial nuclear meltdown at the site in Pennsylvania.



AFP