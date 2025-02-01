News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Paramilitary shelling kills 54 at Sudan market: Medical source
World News
01-02-2025 | 08:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Paramilitary shelling kills 54 at Sudan market: Medical source
Paramilitary shelling killed 54 people at a market in the Sudanese capital's twin city of Omdurman on Saturday, a medical source told AFP in an updated toll.
Staff at the nearby Al-Nao Hospital, requesting anonymity for their safety, said it was overwhelmed by the number of casualties in the bombardment by the Rapid Support Forces.
AFP
World News
Paramilitary
Shelling
Sudan
Market
Medical
Next
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, five others on board
Ukraine special forces say N.Korean troops not seen at front in three weeks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-18
Paramilitary shelling of besieged Darfur city kills 10, activists say
World News
2024-12-18
Paramilitary shelling of besieged Darfur city kills 10, activists say
0
World News
2025-01-14
Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum
World News
2025-01-14
Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum
0
World News
2024-12-21
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at Christmas market in central Germany
World News
2024-12-21
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at Christmas market in central Germany
0
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria monitor says Islamic State group kills 54 fleeing soldiers
Middle East News
2024-12-10
Syria monitor says Islamic State group kills 54 fleeing soldiers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:44
US conducted airstrikes on IS targets in Somalia: Trump
World News
12:44
US conducted airstrikes on IS targets in Somalia: Trump
0
World News
10:32
US wants Ukraine to hold elections following a ceasefire, says Trump envoy: Reuters
World News
10:32
US wants Ukraine to hold elections following a ceasefire, says Trump envoy: Reuters
0
World News
08:57
US restricts helicopter flights after Washington crash, 'black boxes' recovered
World News
08:57
US restricts helicopter flights after Washington crash, 'black boxes' recovered
0
World News
05:34
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, five others on board
World News
05:34
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, five others on board
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israel accuses Iran of funding Hezbollah via Beirut Airport, complaints filed with US-led ceasefire committee: WSJ
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
0
Middle East News
2024-11-26
Amal Shehadeh: Netanyahu holds talks with ministers ahead of security cabinet meeting on Lebanon ceasefire
Middle East News
2024-11-26
Amal Shehadeh: Netanyahu holds talks with ministers ahead of security cabinet meeting on Lebanon ceasefire
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:35
Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
09:35
Mikati urges investigation over murder of Archimandrite
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
4
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
12:09
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
5
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
Lebanon News
06:59
Israeli army burns homes in South Lebanon's Aitaroun during withdrawal
6
Lebanon News
07:27
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
Lebanon News
07:27
Ahmad Hariri: The 2026 parliamentary elections will mark Future Movement's return
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
8
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More