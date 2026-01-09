Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his visit to Beirut would mark a new turning point in relations between Iran and Lebanon, stressing the historical ties between the two countries.



Speaking from Ain el-Tineh, Araghchi said Iran sought during the visit to "open a new chapter" in its relationship with Lebanon across various fields. He added that there is a shared understanding between Tehran and Beirut regarding what he described as the Israeli threat and the ways to confront it.



Araghchi also addressed Iran's domestic situation, saying that developments there resemble challenges Lebanon has previously faced, particularly the rise in foreign currency exchange rates. He said Iran is facing the same problem and that the government has begun dialogue to find solutions.



The Iranian foreign minister noted that Oman's foreign minister is scheduled to visit Iran on Saturday. He also confirmed that his family remains in Tehran.