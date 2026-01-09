Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

Lebanon News
09-01-2026 | 08:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his visit to Beirut would mark a new turning point in relations between Iran and Lebanon, stressing the historical ties between the two countries.

Speaking from Ain el-Tineh, Araghchi said Iran sought during the visit to "open a new chapter" in its relationship with Lebanon across various fields. He added that there is a shared understanding between Tehran and Beirut regarding what he described as the Israeli threat and the ways to confront it.

Araghchi also addressed Iran's domestic situation, saying that developments there resemble challenges Lebanon has previously faced, particularly the rise in foreign currency exchange rates. He said Iran is facing the same problem and that the government has begun dialogue to find solutions.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that Oman's foreign minister is scheduled to visit Iran on Saturday. He also confirmed that his family remains in Tehran.

Lebanon News

Iran

FM

Beirut

Visit

Ties

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025
TotalEnergies and partners sign exploration license for offshore Block 8 in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-07

Iranian FM to visit Lebanon with economic delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-09

Iranian, Lebanese FMs discuss expanding ties during Beirut visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03

Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-10

Poland invokes NATO Article 4 for urgent talks after drone incursion

LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Iran's army vows to protect public property as Tehran seeks to quell growing unrest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-25

President Aoun hopes for a ‘new birth’ of Lebanon as he says specter of war has receded

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-02

Source close to Hezbollah tells Reuters: Group has no link to border incident that triggered sirens in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Lebanon clears first hurdle in weapons plan—what’s next north of the Litani River?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Court hearing revives old rift linking Fadel Chaker and Ahmad al-Assir

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister: More than half a million Syrian refugees left Lebanon in 2025

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Iranian FM says Beirut visit marks turning point in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
World News
12:00

Son of Iran's late shah issues 'urgent' call for Trump to intervene

LBCI
World News
14:23

French, UK, German leaders condemn 'killing of protestors' in Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
12:21

More than 50 protesters killed in Iran demonstrations: rights NGO

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More