News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
6
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
6
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
World News
19-01-2026 | 11:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, newspaper la Repubblica and other Italian media said on Monday.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Italy
Fashion
Designer
Valentino Garavani
Next
Denmark proposes NATO surveillance mission for Greenland
Chinese man, 6 Afghans killed in Kabul blast: Police
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:34
EU chief says told US Congress delegation of 'need to respect Greenland sovereignty'
World News
15:34
EU chief says told US Congress delegation of 'need to respect Greenland sovereignty'
0
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
0
World News
13:23
Death toll in Spanish train crash rises to 40: Regional official
World News
13:23
Death toll in Spanish train crash rises to 40: Regional official
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:34
EU chief says told US Congress delegation of 'need to respect Greenland sovereignty'
World News
15:34
EU chief says told US Congress delegation of 'need to respect Greenland sovereignty'
0
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
World News
15:19
Sharaa, Trump discussed guaranteeing Kurdish rights in phone call: Syria presidency
0
World News
13:23
Death toll in Spanish train crash rises to 40: Regional official
World News
13:23
Death toll in Spanish train crash rises to 40: Regional official
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:32
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Lebanon News
01:32
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
2
Lebanon News
04:30
Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment
Lebanon News
04:30
Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment
3
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
6
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
8
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More