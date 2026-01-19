Denmark proposes NATO surveillance mission for Greenland

19-01-2026 | 12:54

Denmark proposes NATO surveillance mission for Greenland

Denmark is proposing that NATO start surveillance operations in Greenland, with the support of the Arctic island, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Monday after meeting NATO's chief, Mark Rutte.

"We have proposed it, the secretary general has taken note of that, and I think we can now -- we hope -- define a framework on how that can be concretised," Poulsen told Danish television.

