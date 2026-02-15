Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon

15-02-2026 | 14:31
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon
Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon

The Israeli military said Sunday it carried out a strike on gunmen from the Islamic Jihad movement in the Majdal Anjar area in eastern Lebanon.

