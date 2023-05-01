Manila airport power restored, as outage triggers flight cancellations

World
2023-05-01 | 04:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Manila airport power restored, as outage triggers flight cancellations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Manila airport power restored, as outage triggers flight cancellations

Regular power supply has been restored at the main Philippine airport's Terminal 3, the airport authority said on Monday, after an almost nine-hour outage led to the cancellation of 48 Cebu Pacific (CEB.PS) domestic flights.

Cebu Pacific also confirmed that electricity had been restored at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, in a notice on its Facebook page. Only Cebu Pacific flights to and from the capital Manila were affected.

Emergency power backup enabled critical facilities at the terminal, such as airline and immigration computers to function partially during the outage, which came as many Filipinos were returning home from a three-day weekend.

Cebu Pacific offered its passengers departing to and from Terminal 3 an option to rebook or to request refunds to be put in a travel fund for future use.

The outage, initially blamed by some airport engineers on a "fault current" affecting the electrical system, caused congestion at check-in counters and stranded passengers, some of them expressing dismay and frustration on social media.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said authorities will look into the cause of the outage. In a media briefing, he said he was not discounting the possibility of sabotage.

The outage came about four months after Philippine authorities halted hundreds of flights as they shut down the country's airspace on New Year's Day, also due to a power outage that caused the air traffic control in Manila to malfunction.

Six of the Southeast Asian nation's largest conglomerates have made a fresh 100 billion pesos ($1.79 billion) bid to the government to upgrade and operate the ageing gateway, which has been ranked among the world's worst travel hubs due to regular flight delays and outdated facilities.



Reuters
 

World

Manila

Airport

Power

Restored

Outage

Trigger

Flight

Cancellations

Philippines

LBCI Next
Biden’s diverse coalition of support risks fraying in 2024
World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-24

Flights grounded at Hamburg, Berlin airports

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Bangladesh suffers widespread power outages during relentless heat

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan due to closure of Khartoum international airport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:06

Paraguay's conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears

LBCI
World
04:59

New Zealand leader says he favors nation becoming a republic

LBCI
World
04:34

Biden’s diverse coalition of support risks fraying in 2024

LBCI
World
03:30

World Food Program lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Mexico's presidential jet sold to Tajikistan, in latest twist to political saga

LBCI
World
2023-02-13

German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 ministers set big new targets for solar and wind capacity

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26

Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
Variety
08:39

Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app