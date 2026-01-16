UK PM has 'no plan' to hold talks with Putin: Spokesperson

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has "no plan" to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, his spokesperson said on Friday after some other European leaders suggested they should reach out to the Russian leader.



"There is no plan for the PM to speak to President Putin. His focus is firmly in supporting Ukraine to secure a just and lasting peace and putting ... (Ukraine) in the strongest position" to both continue fighting and at any future peace talks, the spokesperson said.



AFP