"It is high time to elect a new president": MP Waddah Sadek

During an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said, Sadek noted that the name of Marada Movement leader Sleiman Fragieh was not initially in Hezbollah's list of names for the presidency, which included the Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and Former Minister Ziad Baroud.



Sadek pointed out that the five-party meeting in Paris changed the situation, along with the possibility of imposing international sanctions on anyone who obstructs the presidential elections and the possibility of Syria rejoining the Arab embrace.



Sadek also stressed that there is no settlement within the parliament, adding that at least 43 deputies will not make any settlement.



On another note, he stressed that the transitional period would be difficult, i.e., the transition "from militia control over the country to a sovereign one."



Sadek added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as other Arab countries, have funds and investment projects that can change the reality in Lebanon, but only after electing a president who does not belong to the resistance axis that has taken Lebanon to a position that is entirely hostile to the Arabs.