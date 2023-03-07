"It is high time to elect a new president": MP Waddah Sadek

Lebanon News
2023-03-07 | 04:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&quot;It is high time to elect a new president&quot;: MP Waddah Sadek
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
"It is high time to elect a new president": MP Waddah Sadek

MP Waddah Sadek said on Tuesday that it is high time to elect a new president.

During an interview on LBCI's Nharkom Said, Sadek noted that the name of Marada Movement leader Sleiman Fragieh was not initially in Hezbollah's list of names for the presidency, which included the Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and Former Minister Ziad Baroud.

Sadek pointed out that the five-party meeting in Paris changed the situation, along with the possibility of imposing international sanctions on anyone who obstructs the presidential elections and the possibility of Syria rejoining the Arab embrace.

Sadek also stressed that there is no settlement within the parliament, adding that at least 43 deputies will not make any settlement.

On another note, he stressed that the transitional period would be difficult, i.e., the transition "from militia control over the country to a sovereign one."

Sadek added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as other Arab countries, have funds and investment projects that can change the reality in Lebanon, but only after electing a president who does not belong to the resistance axis that has taken Lebanon to a position that is entirely hostile to the Arabs.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Presidency

Parliament

Election

Boukhari visits Bkerke, stresses need for a president not immersed in corruption
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-03

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Boukhari visits Bkerke, stresses need for a president not immersed in corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:04

Lebanon has restored UN voting rights after paying missed contributions

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:25

Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:24

Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:45

Britain sets out plan to ban asylum for Channel migrants

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:11

LBCI News in English is now on Instagram

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-20

Lebanon currency nosedives more in festive season

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app