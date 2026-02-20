Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes

Lebanon News
20-02-2026 | 15:17
High views
Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes
Hezbollah commander reportedly targeted in Bekaa strikes

Information indicates that one of those targeted in the Bekaa airstrikes is a Hezbollah commander from the al-Yaghi family.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Bekaa

Airstrikes

Hezbollah

Lebanon says six killed by Israeli strikes in east
