Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
2023-04-18 | 11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, stated on Tuesday that "the game has changed in the region, and this will have an impact on Lebanon in one way or another."
"We hope for unity in the region and only want good for the Arabs and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We were raised in an Arab household," Frangieh indicated.
Regarding the presidential file, Frangieh explained after meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai in Bkerke: "My goal is not power, but rather to be a president who leaves his mark. I have not heard a Saudi veto from the kingdom or its friends."
In this context, he pointed out that he needs 34 votes other than the votes of Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and Jamil al-Sayyed.
He then indicated that "his visit to France included simple questions about seeking reforms," stressing that "we support any government that carries out reforms, and I will not give up 1 percent of the powers of the President of the Republic."
"It is obvious that we must move forward with reforms and support the agreement with the IMF," he said.
On another note, Frangieh tackled the file of the Syrian refugees, confirming that "the issue of Syrian refugees will be a priority for any upcoming government, and I will use my relationship with President Bashar Al-Assad for the benefit of the country."
He also pointed out, "Concerning weapons, we support the call for a defensive and national strategy that protects Lebanon, and we are ready to engage in dialogue with anyone with concerns."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Sleiman Frangieh
Lebanon
Lebanese
Presidential
Crisis
Unity
Hope
Arabs
Arab Countries
Saudi Arabia
Candidacy
President
Next
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
Previous
