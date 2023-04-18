Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Lebanon News
2023-04-18 | 11:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia

Head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, stated on Tuesday that "the game has changed in the region, and this will have an impact on Lebanon in one way or another."

"We hope for unity in the region and only want good for the Arabs and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We were raised in an Arab household," Frangieh indicated. 

Regarding the presidential file, Frangieh explained after meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai in Bkerke: "My goal is not power, but rather to be a president who leaves his mark. I have not heard a Saudi veto from the kingdom or its friends."

In this context, he pointed out that he needs 34 votes other than the votes of Hezbollah, Amal Movement, and Jamil al-Sayyed.

He then indicated that "his visit to France included simple questions about seeking reforms," stressing that "we support any government that carries out reforms, and I will not give up 1 percent of the powers of the President of the Republic."

"It is obvious that we must move forward with reforms and support the agreement with the IMF," he said.

On another note, Frangieh tackled the file of the Syrian refugees, confirming that "the issue of Syrian refugees will be a priority for any upcoming government, and I will use my relationship with President Bashar Al-Assad for the benefit of the country."

He also pointed out, "Concerning weapons, we support the call for a defensive and national strategy that protects Lebanon, and we are ready to engage in dialogue with anyone with concerns."

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Sleiman Frangieh

Lebanon

Lebanese

Presidential

Crisis

Unity

Hope

Arabs

Arab Countries

Saudi Arabia

Candidacy

President

LBCI Next
Kataeb Party's MPs refuse to participate in legislative sessions without a president
Lebanon's tourism revives as Eid Al-Fitr approaches, expects more than two million visitors in summer: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-11

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-10

Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Press Highlights
11:16

Lebanon faces rising frequency of forest fires: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-16

Ruthless Man City go top with statement win at Arsenal

LBCI
Variety
06:49

Ada releases new automated generative AI-driven customer service suite

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Shein and Temu the latest China tech targets in Congress body’s sights

LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
16:21

US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Sports
11:51

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:28

Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app