Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation

In Paris, a framework agreement was signed between the Lebanese and French Ministries of Health, as the Lebanese Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firass Abiad, and his French counterpart, François Braun, agreed to cooperate and coordinate various healthcare projects between Lebanon and France.



The agreement establishes a joint Lebanese-French working team to prioritize projects and achieve the desired benefits.



Lebanon's Public Health Minister emphasized the importance of the framework agreement, stating that it lays the foundation for organizing and activating cooperation between the Lebanese and French healthcare sectors, ensuring the implementation of fruitful projects instead of duplicating cooperation programs and aid initiatives.



The framework agreement covers various areas of cooperation, particularly in primary healthcare, mental and psychological health programs, organ donation, disaster preparedness, medical and nursing training, and healthcare system strengthening.



Furthermore, the Minister of Public Health visited the Gustave Roussy Center, the top-ranked cancer treatment center in Europe, and met with the Director-General, Fabrice Barlesi, in the presence of the Head of International Affairs, Rémi Thiolet.



The discussions focused on the national cancer plan, which the Ministry intends to launch next month, and how to enhance cooperation between the Ministry of Public Health and the center regarding treatments, research, training of personnel, and the development of advanced treatment protocols.



Following his visit to France, Minister Abiad headed to Morocco to represent Lebanon at a conference organized by the World Health Organization in Rabat. The conference revolves around the health of refugees and migrants.