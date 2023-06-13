News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation
Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation
In Paris, a framework agreement was signed between the Lebanese and French Ministries of Health, as the Lebanese Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firass Abiad, and his French counterpart, François Braun, agreed to cooperate and coordinate various healthcare projects between Lebanon and France.
The agreement establishes a joint Lebanese-French working team to prioritize projects and achieve the desired benefits.
Lebanon's Public Health Minister emphasized the importance of the framework agreement, stating that it lays the foundation for organizing and activating cooperation between the Lebanese and French healthcare sectors, ensuring the implementation of fruitful projects instead of duplicating cooperation programs and aid initiatives.
The framework agreement covers various areas of cooperation, particularly in primary healthcare, mental and psychological health programs, organ donation, disaster preparedness, medical and nursing training, and healthcare system strengthening.
Furthermore, the Minister of Public Health visited the Gustave Roussy Center, the top-ranked cancer treatment center in Europe, and met with the Director-General, Fabrice Barlesi, in the presence of the Head of International Affairs, Rémi Thiolet.
The discussions focused on the national cancer plan, which the Ministry intends to launch next month, and how to enhance cooperation between the Ministry of Public Health and the center regarding treatments, research, training of personnel, and the development of advanced treatment protocols.
Following his visit to France, Minister Abiad headed to Morocco to represent Lebanon at a conference organized by the World Health Organization in Rabat. The conference revolves around the health of refugees and migrants.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Public Health
Firass Abiad
Agreement
Healthcare
France
Next
Rony Araiji to LBCI: Frangieh's History testifies that he only takes decisions with which he is convinced
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-12
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
Press Highlights
2023-06-12
France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
07:18
Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
Lebanon News
07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
0
Lebanon News
06:09
National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09
National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
Lebanon News
07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
0
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
2
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
3
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
6
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More