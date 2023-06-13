Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation

Lebanon News
2023-06-13 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation

In Paris, a framework agreement was signed between the Lebanese and French Ministries of Health, as the Lebanese Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firass Abiad, and his French counterpart, François Braun, agreed to cooperate and coordinate various healthcare projects between Lebanon and France. 

The agreement establishes a joint Lebanese-French working team to prioritize projects and achieve the desired benefits. 

Lebanon's Public Health Minister emphasized the importance of the framework agreement, stating that it lays the foundation for organizing and activating cooperation between the Lebanese and French healthcare sectors, ensuring the implementation of fruitful projects instead of duplicating cooperation programs and aid initiatives. 

The framework agreement covers various areas of cooperation, particularly in primary healthcare, mental and psychological health programs, organ donation, disaster preparedness, medical and nursing training, and healthcare system strengthening. 

Furthermore, the Minister of Public Health visited the Gustave Roussy Center, the top-ranked cancer treatment center in Europe, and met with the Director-General, Fabrice Barlesi, in the presence of the Head of International Affairs, Rémi Thiolet. 

The discussions focused on the national cancer plan, which the Ministry intends to launch next month, and how to enhance cooperation between the Ministry of Public Health and the center regarding treatments, research, training of personnel, and the development of advanced treatment protocols. 

Following his visit to France, Minister Abiad headed to Morocco to represent Lebanon at a conference organized by the World Health Organization in Rabat. The conference revolves around the health of refugees and migrants.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Public Health

Firass Abiad

Agreement

Healthcare

France

LBCI Next
Rony Araiji to LBCI: Frangieh's History testifies that he only takes decisions with which he is convinced
Lebanese American Coordinating Committee calls for action: Pressure mounts to fill Presidential void
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-12

France takes the lead in seeking solutions for Lebanon's political gridlock

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Navigating the Lebanese file: Potential turning point in France's approach to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanese MPs Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian endorse Jihad Azour

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

National Accord Bloc to announce support for Sleiman Frangieh: MP Faisal Karami reveals to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:42

Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More