News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
9
o
Metn
9
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ser W Adar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
10
o
Bekaa
0
o
Keserwan
9
o
Metn
9
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
9
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
More than 60 strikes: Israel ramps up military pressure in Lebanon’s Bekaa as US-Iran talks loom
News Bulletin Reports
27-02-2026 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
More than 60 strikes: Israel ramps up military pressure in Lebanon’s Bekaa as US-Iran talks loom
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Far from its direct border with Lebanon, Israel has been striking the Bekaa region, arguing that it is acting to safeguard its security against long-range missiles it considers a primary threat.
Regarding Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for limiting the range of Iranian ballistic missiles to 300 kilometers as part of the conditions tied to U.S.-Iran negotiations.
As for Hezbollah, Israel appears to believe it is carrying out the task itself by targeting the Bekaa, which it views as a hub for Hezbollah training camps and missile storage facilities.
In the 21 airstrikes carried out Thursday evening in the Bekaa, according to military sources, Israel did not target residential buildings it claims house Hezbollah military facilities.
Instead, it launched intense strikes on remote mountainous areas in the eastern and western mountain ranges of Lebanon, locations that had been targeted previously, with explosions reverberating across the valley.
This comes as part of an escalation Israel has focused primarily on the region since the end of the phase aimed at confining weapons south of the Litani River.
Since the beginning of the year, Israel has conducted more than 60 strikes on the Bekaa. The most severe blow it said it dealt Hezbollah was the targeting of three sites where eight Hezbollah members were present. Israel said they were part of the group’s missile unit, including the unit’s commander in the Bekaa.
By targeting the Bekaa, Israel appears to be seeking to dismantle, or at least weaken, Hezbollah’s long-range missile capabilities, which are believed to have been used during the recent war. In doing so, it would be undermining any potential capacity to back Iran in a confrontation.
Hezbollah, however, views the strikes as an attempt to trigger broader regional escalation through Lebanon in order to derail any potential U.S.-Iran agreement.
By intensifying airstrikes on the Bekaa and exposing the area through its control of the peaks of Mount Hermon, Israel appears to have completed a plan to strike one of Hezbollah’s most significant sources of strength.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Israel
Hezbollah
Bekaa
Iran
Benjamin Netanyahu
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-14
US conducts strikes on more than 30 Islamic State targets in Syria: Military
Middle East News
2026-02-14
US conducts strikes on more than 30 Islamic State targets in Syria: Military
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-16
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-16
Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-17
Israel ties next phase of Gaza deal to Hamas disarmament, ramps up pressure
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02
US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02
US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-26
Lebanon eyes role in IMEC: Can Beirut and Tripoli ports become key hubs for the new trade route?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-26
Lebanon eyes role in IMEC: Can Beirut and Tripoli ports become key hubs for the new trade route?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-26
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-26
Gasoline tax approved, but questions remain over funding public wage increases
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2026-01-22
Radulovic sacked as Lebanon coach
Sports News
2026-01-22
Radulovic sacked as Lebanon coach
0
World News
2026-01-03
Colombian president says troops deployed to Venezuela border after US attacks
World News
2026-01-03
Colombian president says troops deployed to Venezuela border after US attacks
0
World News
13:03
Trump says more Iran talks expected on Friday
World News
13:03
Trump says more Iran talks expected on Friday
0
Middle East News
12:49
Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel
Middle East News
12:49
Germany advises 'urgently' against travel to Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
More than 60 strikes: Israel ramps up military pressure in Lebanon’s Bekaa as US-Iran talks loom
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
More than 60 strikes: Israel ramps up military pressure in Lebanon’s Bekaa as US-Iran talks loom
2
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
Middle East News
06:41
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate, Xinhua reports
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Divisions surface in Israel as public support grows for potential strike on Iran
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Parliamentary elections clock ticks: Lebanon continues to face diaspora vote dispute
5
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon says Israeli strikes in Bekaa kill two, wound 29
6
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
Middle East News
09:22
Iran stored highly enriched uranium at underground site: IAEA report
7
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
Lebanon Economy
07:57
Yassine Jaber: Finance Ministry is working to increase state revenues by pursuing unregistered tax evaders
8
Middle East News
13:09
Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East
Middle East News
13:09
Italy urges its citizens to leave Iran, be vigilant across Middle East
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More