News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Odaisseh witnesses Israeli shelling
Lebanon News
2023-10-13 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Odaisseh witnesses Israeli shelling
Israeli shelling hit the southern town of Odaisseh. It has been reported that the bombing stopped.
Lebanon News
Odaisseh
Israeli
Shelling. Bombing
South
Lebanon
Next
Israeli demands for hostage release further complicate Gaza crisis
The connection between Hamas and Lebanon
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:31
Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement
Middle East News
14:31
Qatar announces that it is committed to the US-Iran prisoners exchange agreement
0
World News
14:24
UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
World News
14:24
UN Chief calls on Israel to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
0
Variety and Tech
14:12
Meta boosts content oversight on its platforms amid Israel-Hamas war
Variety and Tech
14:12
Meta boosts content oversight on its platforms amid Israel-Hamas war
0
Lebanon News
13:54
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:54
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:54
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:54
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
Lebanon News
13:33
LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
13:17
Renewed shelling in Odaisseh
Lebanon News
13:17
Renewed shelling in Odaisseh
0
Lebanon News
12:48
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:48
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-25
Lebanon's Tourism Minister addresses World Tourism Day in Riyadh
Lebanon News
2023-09-25
Lebanon's Tourism Minister addresses World Tourism Day in Riyadh
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Samy Gemayel urges Hezbollah to withdraw Presidential candidate for consensus amid Lebanon's political crisis
0
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Israeli army: The death toll from attacks in Israel rises to 1,200
Middle East News
2023-10-11
Israeli army: The death toll from attacks in Israel rises to 1,200
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10
A new era of 'media warfare': Hamas' aerial footage and swift distribution
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10
A new era of 'media warfare': Hamas' aerial footage and swift distribution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:43
LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water
Lebanon News
04:43
LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon
3
Lebanon News
07:12
Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel
Lebanon News
07:12
Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel
4
Lebanon News
11:38
One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab
Lebanon News
11:38
One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab
5
Lebanon News
11:52
Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes
Lebanon News
11:52
Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes
6
Lebanon News
03:43
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
03:43
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
7
Lebanon News
09:47
LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra
Lebanon News
09:47
LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra
8
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab
Lebanon News
10:24
Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More