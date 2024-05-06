Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



On April 12, TotalEnergies was supposed to submit a report to the Petroleum Administration regarding drilling results in Block 9.



However, the deadline passed without TotalEnergies submitting the report, prompting concerns and potential legal actions.



Despite repeated requests from the Energy Ministry, Total's mission in Beirut remained unresponsive, raising suspicions about the intentions behind the delay.



Sources revealed that Total's Beirut mission urged Lebanon's Petroleum Administration to engage directly with Total's Chairman and CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, to obtain the report.



Despite the Petroleum Administration informing Energy Minister Walid Fayyad and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the report has not been delivered.



Amidst mounting frustration, discussions are ongoing about taking legal measures to pressure TotalEnergies into delivering the report promptly. There are talks about issuing a warning to TotalEnergies, with the possibility of revoking its exploration and drilling license if it fails to comply.



However, the effectiveness of such a warning is in question, as TotalEnergies could exploit the 90-day deadline and submit the report on the last day, leaving Lebanon without ample time to utilize the findings to attract other companies for the upcoming third licensing round, open until July 2.



The delay in submitting the report coincides with growing concerns that TotalEnergies may not have reached the intended layers in Block 9. The Petroleum Administration can not verify these claims without the report.



Despite its technical and legal aspects, the issue appears primarily political to sources within the Energy Ministry.



It is becoming increasingly evident that Lebanon is not expected to make any progress in oil and gas exploration until security arrangements with Israel are in place, ensuring a long-term solution along the southern borders.