South Lebanon Water Establishment: Tasseh Spring project facilities were subjected to airstrikes, limit water use for 'service' purposes

Lebanon News
2024-05-06 | 08:19
High views
South Lebanon Water Establishment: Tasseh Spring project facilities were subjected to airstrikes, limit water use for &#39;service&#39; purposes
0min
South Lebanon Water Establishment: Tasseh Spring project facilities were subjected to airstrikes, limit water use for 'service' purposes

The South Lebanon Water Establishment addressed subscribers and beneficiaries of the Tasseh Spring water, announcing that "the vicinity of the Tasseh Spring project facilities has been subjected to airstrikes, resulting in damage to transformer rooms, electricity, pump rooms, the tank, and some pumping lines, which also led to the spread of a strong unpleasant odor in the vicinity."

In a measure to safeguard citizens' health and as a precautionary measure, the establishment advised everyone "to limit the use of water for 'service' purposes and avoid using it for drinking, cooking, or anything related to 'food and beverages' until the establishment completes the necessary laboratory tests and confirms the safety of the water. A detailed statement will be issued regarding the results as soon as they are available."

