Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon

Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces party, emphasized in a statement the party's unwavering and principled stance on the issue of illegal Syrian presence in Lebanon.



Geagea stressed that this stance is sovereign and immutable, unaffected by financial offers or international requests. He reiterated that anything deemed illegal cannot persist on Lebanese soil, stating that the matter is non-negotiable.



Geagea added, "After finding that those who ruled and governed for years have failed to assume their responsibilities and have not taken any practical steps beyond political posturing, we have initiated a series of actions on the ground with municipalities, administrations, and relevant ministries. We will continue all our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon."



He noted that these efforts will not cease, regardless of international wishes or financial incentives, asserting that nothing supersedes Lebanese identity, sovereignty, and security.