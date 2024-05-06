News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-05-06 | 10:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon
Samir Geagea, the head of the Lebanese Forces party, emphasized in a statement the party's unwavering and principled stance on the issue of illegal Syrian presence in Lebanon.
Geagea stressed that this stance is sovereign and immutable, unaffected by financial offers or international requests. He reiterated that anything deemed illegal cannot persist on Lebanese soil, stating that the matter is non-negotiable.
Geagea added, "After finding that those who ruled and governed for years have failed to assume their responsibilities and have not taken any practical steps beyond political posturing, we have initiated a series of actions on the ground with municipalities, administrations, and relevant ministries. We will continue all our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon."
He noted that these efforts will not cease, regardless of international wishes or financial incentives, asserting that nothing supersedes Lebanese identity, sovereignty, and security.
Lebanon News
Samir Geagea
Efforts
Illegal
Migrant
Lebanon
Syrian
Refugees
Next
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Meeting Held Between Mikati and Strong Republic Bloc on Illegal Syrian Presence in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Meeting Held Between Mikati and Strong Republic Bloc on Illegal Syrian Presence in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Lebanon's Mikati meets EU Commissioner Várhelyi: Calls for policy shift on Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-18
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
Lebanon News
2024-04-18
Atallah to LBCI: Efforts to assist Syrian refugees should be through municipalities
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
0
Lebanon News
08:19
South Lebanon Water Establishment: Tasseh Spring project facilities were subjected to airstrikes, limit water use for 'service' purposes
Lebanon News
08:19
South Lebanon Water Establishment: Tasseh Spring project facilities were subjected to airstrikes, limit water use for 'service' purposes
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
0
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:12
Putin orders nuclear drills involving forces deployed near Ukraine
World News
04:12
Putin orders nuclear drills involving forces deployed near Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-08-31
On LBCI, here is what MP Alain Aoun revealed regarding the dialogue between FPM and Hezbollah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
16:28
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
16:28
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
3
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
News Bulletin Reports
16:41
Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes
4
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
Lebanon News
03:03
Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Al Jazeera, citing senior Hamas source: The movement informs Egyptian and Qatari mediators of accepting the ceasefire proposal
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More