Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06 | 12:23
High views
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack
3min
Rafah operation authorized: Israel responds to rocket attack

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Israeli War Cabinet agreed to initiate the Rafah operation in response to the rockets launched toward Kerem Shalom, killing four soldiers and injuring at least 15 others.

This decision coincides with the Cabinet's rejection of Hamas' response to the deal, particularly regarding Hamas' insistence on reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

Tel Aviv informed Cairo of its decision, as did the Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, in discussion with his American counterpart, claiming that Hamas' hardened stance indicates its unwillingness to reach a deal.

On the ground, experts expect the Rafah operation to commence in about a week after evacuating at least 100,000 Palestinians from the area.

Despite international, Palestinian, and human rights warnings about the risks of this operation and potential civilian casualties, the Israeli army distributed flyers, made phone calls, and sent text messages urging residents to evacuate eastern Rafah and head 20 kilometers south towards the Al-Mawasi area, claiming it will be a safe zone.

While thousands of residents rushed to Al-Mawasi and Khan Yunis, the military institution stated that the operation would be limited and short-term, with the army moving to another area of Rafah after achieving its objectives.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant preempted Hamas' response to the deal by informing reserve soldiers of the decision to redeploy units to resume fighting in Rafah and various areas of the sector.

Meanwhile, CIA Director William Burns canceled his visit to Israel on Tuesday and continued his efforts in Qatar to reach agreements toward a deal.

Security officials consider the decision to launch toward Rafah an attempt to pressure Hamas to backtrack on its demand for a ceasefire, while some blame Benjamin Netanyahu's officials for pushing Hamas not to retreat from its conditions.

In the aftermath of the threats and statements made throughout the week, Israeli ministers and lawmakers seem to favor Rafah over the return of captives from Gaza.

