Bou Saab: Opening a war front is perilous, and the only solution is through diplomatic means

Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Elias Bou Saab discussed the overall internal situation and recent developments resulting from the war on Gaza and Israeli attacks on Lebanon with the Ambassador of Egypt, Alaa Moussa.



Bou Saab emphasized that "opening a war front is extremely dangerous, and the only solution is through diplomatic means."



He noted the "importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to resolve the war and transition from it to the stage that follows the cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, including the issue of maritime demarcation."



In another context, Bou Saab received the National Security Adviser and Director of the Intelligence Service in Cyprus, Tasos Tzionis, accompanied by the Ambassador of Cyprus to Lebanon, Maria Hadjitheodosiou, and the Director of Analysis, Panayiotis Kominas. The attendees discussed common issues between the two countries.